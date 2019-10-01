Comparing of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Sequential Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SQBG) have been rivals in the Textile – Apparel Clothing for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. 34 -4.38 56.50M 3.59 8.17 Sequential Brands Group Inc. N/A 0.32 30.48M -2.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kontoor Brands Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kontoor Brands Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 166,765,053.13% 0% 0% Sequential Brands Group Inc. 10,843,116,328.71% -54.2% -12.7%

Liquidity

Kontoor Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Kontoor Brands Inc. and Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 1 0 0 1.00 Sequential Brands Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kontoor Brands Inc.’s average target price is $28, while its potential downside is -19.33%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 56.6% of Kontoor Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 49% of Sequential Brands Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.9% of Sequential Brands Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% Sequential Brands Group Inc. -5.64% -18.23% -50.67% -58.72% -79.85% -46.86%

For the past year Kontoor Brands Inc. has stronger performance than Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Summary

Kontoor Brands Inc. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Sequential Brands Group Inc.

Sequential Brands Group, Inc. owns, promotes, markets, and licenses a portfolio of consumer brands in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, and home goods categories under the Jessica Simpson, AND1, Avia, GAIAM, JoeÂ’s Jeans, Ellen Tracy, Emeril Lagasse, William Rast, Heelys, Revo, Caribbean Joe, DVS, The Franklin Mint, Linens N Things, SPRI, Nevados, and FUL brand names; and food, wine, pet supplies, magazines, books, and other print and digital content categories under the Martha Stewart brand name. The company licenses its brands through various distribution channels to retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. Sequential Brands Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.