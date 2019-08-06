Comparing of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|30
|0.57
|N/A
|3.59
|8.17
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|22
|1.24
|N/A
|1.01
|18.82
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kontoor Brands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Levi Strauss & Co.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|0.00%
|38.8%
|11%
Liquidity
Kontoor Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|1
|1
|3
|2.60
Competitively Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 34.12%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Kontoor Brands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 78.4%. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kontoor Brands Inc.
|-7.01%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-27.58%
|Levi Strauss & Co.
|-0.94%
|-10.31%
|-15.78%
|0%
|0%
|-14.95%
For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. has weaker performance than Kontoor Brands Inc.
Summary
On 7 of the 11 factors Levi Strauss & Co. beats Kontoor Brands Inc.
