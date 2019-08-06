Comparing of Kontoor Brands Inc. (KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Textile – Apparel Clothing. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kontoor Brands Inc. 30 0.57 N/A 3.59 8.17 Levi Strauss & Co. 22 1.24 N/A 1.01 18.82

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kontoor Brands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. Levi Strauss & Co. has lower revenue and earnings than Kontoor Brands Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Levi Strauss & Co.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kontoor Brands Inc. (NYSE:KTB) and Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kontoor Brands Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Levi Strauss & Co. 0.00% 38.8% 11%

Liquidity

Kontoor Brands Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.8 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Levi Strauss & Co.’s Current Ratio is 2.4 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Levi Strauss & Co.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kontoor Brands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kontoor Brands Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Levi Strauss & Co. 1 1 3 2.60

Competitively Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential upside of 34.12%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kontoor Brands Inc. and Levi Strauss & Co. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 56.6% and 78.4%. Kontoor Brands Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, held 3.7% of Levi Strauss & Co. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kontoor Brands Inc. -7.01% 0% 0% 0% 0% -27.58% Levi Strauss & Co. -0.94% -10.31% -15.78% 0% 0% -14.95%

For the past year Levi Strauss & Co. has weaker performance than Kontoor Brands Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 11 factors Levi Strauss & Co. beats Kontoor Brands Inc.