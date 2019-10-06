Comparing of Kohl’s Corporation (KSS) and Its Rivals

As Department Stores company, Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) is competing with its rivals based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0% of Kohl’s Corporation’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.85% of all Department Stores’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Kohl’s Corporation shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.10% of all Department Stores companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kohl’s Corporation and its peers’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kohl’s Corporation 324,835,390.95% 14.40% 5.80% Industry Average 3.50% 25.35% 8.63%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kohl’s Corporation and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kohl’s Corporation 157.87M 49 11.23 Industry Average 1.08B 30.94B 12.95

Kohl’s Corporation has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently lower P/E ratio Kohl’s Corporation is more affordable than its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for Kohl’s Corporation and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kohl’s Corporation 1 4 1 2.17 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 1.50 1.96

$55.17 is the consensus target price of Kohl’s Corporation, with a potential upside of 16.94%. The potential upside of the rivals is 33.47%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kohl’s Corporation is looking more favorable than its peers, research analysts’ belief.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kohl’s Corporation and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kohl’s Corporation 4.34% 12.56% -22.79% -22.05% -26.96% -18.81% Industry Average 4.34% 9.02% 8.05% 13.59% 13.88% 20.47%

For the past year Kohl’s Corporation has -18.81% weaker performance while Kohl’s Corporation’s peers have 20.47% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kohl’s Corporation are 1.7 and 0.3. Competitively, Kohl’s Corporation’s peers have 1.47 and 0.27 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kohl’s Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kohl’s Corporation’s rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.02 shows that Kohl’s Corporation is 2.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Kohl’s Corporation’s rivals have beta of 0.93 which is 6.83% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Kohl’s Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kohl’s Corporation’s rivals beat Kohl’s Corporation on 5 of the 6 factors.

Kohl's Corporation operates department stores in the United States. It offers private label, exclusive, and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products to children, men, and women customers. The company also sells its products online through Website Kohls.com. As of January 28, 2017, it operated 1,154 department stores, 12 FILA outlets, and 3 Off-Aisle clearance centers. Kohl's Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.