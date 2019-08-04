Comparing of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

We are comparing Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Pfenex Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00 Pfenex Inc. 6 9.27 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% -79.9% Pfenex Inc. 0.00% -48.8% -37.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 17.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 17.4. The Current Ratio of rival Pfenex Inc. is 5 and its Quick Ratio is has 5. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Pfenex Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Pfenex Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 81.16% and an $22.5 average price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Pfenex Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.3% and 83.6% respectively. 0.3% are Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.14% of Pfenex Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Pfenex Inc. -2.65% -13.66% 3.34% 62.43% 16.44% 84.33%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Pfenex Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Pfenex Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biosimilar therapeutics in the United States. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; PF582, a biosimilar to Lucentis (ranibizumab) for the treatment of patients with retinal diseases; and Px563L, a novel anthrax vaccine candidate in Phase 1a trial. The company also engages in developing a pipeline of additional biosimilar candidates, including PF529, a biosimilar candidate to Neulasta; PF688, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia; PF530, a biosimilar candidate to Betaseron; PF690, a biosimilar candidate to the reference product Oncaspar; PF444-human growth hormone, a biosimilar candidate to Genotropin; and PF688-certolizumab-pegol, a biosimilar candidate to Cimzia. It has collaboration agreements with Hospira, Inc. and Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited. Pfenex Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.