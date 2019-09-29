Comparing of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 13 -0.90 13.61M -1.19 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 4 0.00 12.75M -1.42 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 105,015,432.10% 0% -79.9% Orgenesis Inc. 286,330,256.69% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

17.4 and 17.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. Its rival Orgenesis Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Orgenesis Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 average price target and a 113.78% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.2% of Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 26.45% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Orgenesis Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats Orgenesis Inc.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.