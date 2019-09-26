Comparing of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Its Peers

As Biotechnology company, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.20% of all Biotechnology’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.45% of all Biotechnology companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0.00% -79.90% Industry Average 812.10% 105.95% 28.39%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its peers’ gross revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 33.76M 4.16M 35.97

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.54 1.66 2.80

The potential upside of the rivals is 180.77%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. -14.69% -2.15% 65.23% 54.07% 0% 73.38% Industry Average 5.82% 9.20% 28.08% 41.63% 73.35% 54.83%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than the average for its peers.

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.4 and a Quick Ratio of 17.4. Competitively, Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 7.07 and has 6.86 Quick Ratio. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s rivals.

Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.