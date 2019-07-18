Comparing of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD)

As Biotechnology companies, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLMD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 8 75.63 N/A -0.56 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -12.2% -11.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. is 18.7 while its Current Ratio is 18.7. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 36.1 while its Quick Ratio is 36.1. Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 4 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $22.5, while its potential upside is 56.90%. Meanwhile, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price is $33.5, while its potential upside is 428.39%. The information presented earlier suggests that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Kodiak Sciences Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares and 37.9% of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 21.13% are Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -2.54% -14.67% -8.71% -26.3% 18.09% 1.32%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. was more bullish than Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. The company is developing Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in ARREST study, a Phase IIb clinical study for the treatment of patients with overweight or obesity, and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetic with non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis. It is also evaluating Aramchol through ARRIVE Study, a proof-of-concept Phase IIa clinical trial, with HIV-associated non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and lipodystrophy. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.