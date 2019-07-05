Comparing of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV)

Since Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 8 0.00 N/A -8.93 0.00

Demonstrates Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -69.1% -59.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kodiak Sciences Inc. are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. Its competitor Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. Kodiak Sciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 65.93% and an $22.5 average target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 0.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.95% are Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. 1.16% 14% 23.04% -1.04% -43.4% 82.86%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. has weaker performance than Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.