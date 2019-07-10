Comparing of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Both Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) and Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:DVAX) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kodiak Sciences Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 8 17.86 N/A -2.54 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0.00% -128% -58.2%

Liquidity

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.7 and 18.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dynavax Technologies Corporation are 4.6 and 4.1 respectively. Kodiak Sciences Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kodiak Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Dynavax Technologies Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Kodiak Sciences Inc. has an average target price of $22.5, and a 70.07% upside potential. Competitively Dynavax Technologies Corporation has an average target price of $27, with potential upside of 612.40%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Dynavax Technologies Corporation seems more appealing than Kodiak Sciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kodiak Sciences Inc. and Dynavax Technologies Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 48.3% and 84.6% respectively. About 0.3% of Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kodiak Sciences Inc. 3.76% 10.6% 11.88% -10.65% 0% 8.73% Dynavax Technologies Corporation 1.53% -2.07% -37.33% -45.16% -66.77% -27.54%

For the past year Kodiak Sciences Inc. had bullish trend while Dynavax Technologies Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Kodiak Sciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Dynavax Technologies Corporation.

Kodiak Sciences Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biologic that is in Phase I clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy. Its preclinical stage product candidates include KSI-501, a bispecific anti-interleukin 6/VEGF bioconjugate to target inflammation and abnormal angiogenesis in the pathogenesis of retinal vascular diseases; KSI-201, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed dual inhibitor antibody biopolymer bioconjugate for the treatment of wet AMD; and KSI-401, a recombinant mammalian cell expressed antibody biopolymer conjugate for the treatment of dry AMD. The company was formerly known as Oligasis, LLC and changed its name to Kodiak Sciences Inc. in September 2015. Kodiak Sciences Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on leveraging the power of the bodyÂ’s innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Its product candidates are being investigated for use in multiple cancer indications, as a vaccine for the prevention of hepatitis B and as a disease modifying therapy for asthma. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include HEPLISAV-B, an investigational adult hepatitis B vaccine, which is in Phase III clinical trials; and SD-101, an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic that is in Phase I/II studies. Its product candidates also comprise AZD1419, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of asthma; DV230F that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of liver tumors; and DV1001, a TLR 7&8 agonist, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of for multiple malignancies, as well as DV281 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. It has collaboration and license agreements with AstraZeneca AB to develop AZD1419 for the treatment of asthma; and Merck & Co. to develop SD-101 for varios immuno-oncology therapies. The company was formerly known as Double Helix Corporation and changed its name to Dynavax Technologies Corporation in September 1996. Dynavax Technologies Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.