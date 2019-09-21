Comparing of Knowles Corporation (KN) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) compete with each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06 CalAmp Corp. 12 1.03 N/A 0.03 338.18

Table 1 highlights Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. CalAmp Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Knowles Corporation. The company with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Knowles Corporation is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% CalAmp Corp. 0.00% 0.6% 0.2%

Risk & Volatility

Knowles Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.28 beta. Competitively, CalAmp Corp.’s 97.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.97 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Knowles Corporation is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.5. The Current Ratio of rival CalAmp Corp. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. Knowles Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CalAmp Corp.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knowles Corporation 1 0 0 1.00 CalAmp Corp. 1 2 0 2.67

Knowles Corporation’s downside potential is -5.05% at a $19 consensus target price. On the other hand, CalAmp Corp.’s potential upside is 35.75% and its consensus target price is $15. Based on the data shown earlier, CalAmp Corp. is looking more favorable than Knowles Corporation, analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Knowles Corporation and CalAmp Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 79.7%. Insiders held 1.4% of Knowles Corporation shares. Competitively, CalAmp Corp. has 2.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% CalAmp Corp. 0.45% -2.87% -20.29% -21.52% -50.44% -14.22%

For the past year Knowles Corporation had bullish trend while CalAmp Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats on 9 of the 12 factors CalAmp Corp.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

CalAmp Corp. provides Internet of Things (IoT) enablement solutions for various mobile and fixed applications worldwide. The company provides solutions for mobile resource management and applications for the IoT market, which enable customers in the transportation, government, construction, automotive, and energy markets to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical data and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets. It also offers a portfolio of wireless communications products, such as asset tracking devices, mobile telemetry units, fixed and mobile wireless gateways, and multi-mode wireless routers; and cloud-based telematics software-as-a-service and platform-as-a-service applications. The company sells its products and services through direct and indirect sales channels in the United States, as well as through sales personnel in Latin America, the Middle East, and Europe. CalAmp Corp. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.