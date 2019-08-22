Comparing of Knowles Corporation (KN) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL)

We will be comparing the differences between Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) and Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL) as far as risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Communication Equipment industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Knowles Corporation 18 2.24 N/A 0.52 39.06 Boxlight Corporation 3 0.66 N/A -1.09 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Knowles Corporation and Boxlight Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Knowles Corporation and Boxlight Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3% Boxlight Corporation 0.00% -150.5% -46.4%

Liquidity

Knowles Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Boxlight Corporation which has a 0.7 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Boxlight Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 0% of Knowles Corporation shares and 3.2% of Boxlight Corporation shares. About 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 45.72% of Boxlight Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89% Boxlight Corporation -7.42% -13.25% -29.19% 1.55% -25.77% 118.33%

For the past year Knowles Corporation has weaker performance than Boxlight Corporation

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats Boxlight Corporation on 7 of the 8 factors.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.

Boxlight Corporation, a visual display technology company, sells educational products for the learning market in the United States and internationally. The company designs, produces, and distributes a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems. The company also offers MimioStudio instructional software that enables the creation, editing, and presentation of interactive instructional lessons and activities; and MimioMobile, a software accessory for MimioStudio. In addition, it offers interactive touch tables and whiteboards; and peripherals and accessories, such as amplified speaker systems, mobile carts, installation accessories, and wall-mount accessories for interactive and standard projectors, and LED flat panels. Further, the company distributes interactive projectors and interactive LED flat panels; and science, technology, engineering, and math data logging products. The company was formerly known as Logical Choice Corporation. Boxlight Corporation was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, Georgia.