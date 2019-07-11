Comparing of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)

As Shipping businesses, KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) and Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KNOT Offshore Partners LP 19 2.31 N/A 2.25 8.68 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 6 1.31 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.00% 11.5% 3.9% Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0.00% -13.2% -5.6%

Risk and Volatility

KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s volatility measures that it’s 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.59 beta. In other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation has beta of 1.16 which is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Ardmore Shipping Corporation are 1.6 and 1.4 respectively. Ardmore Shipping Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KNOT Offshore Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Ardmore Shipping Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s potential downside is -18.32% and its average price target is $7.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KNOT Offshore Partners LP and Ardmore Shipping Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 41.5% and 95.2%. 26.48% are KNOT Offshore Partners LP’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.37% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KNOT Offshore Partners LP 0.83% -2.74% 5.86% -4.88% -5.29% 8.81% Ardmore Shipping Corporation -0.66% 8.18% 42% 4.72% -10.24% 61.46%

For the past year KNOT Offshore Partners LP has weaker performance than Ardmore Shipping Corporation

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors KNOT Offshore Partners LP beats Ardmore Shipping Corporation.

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides crude oil loading, transportation, and storage services under time charters and bareboat charters. As of June 30, 2017, it had a fleet of 13 shuttle tankers. KNOT Offshore Partners GP LLC serves as the general partner of the company. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 27 vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.