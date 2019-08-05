Comparing of Knoll Inc. (KNL) and Its Competitors

Knoll Inc. (NYSE:KNL) is a company in the Business Equipment industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Knoll Inc. has 92.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 59.80% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Knoll Inc. has 2.1% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.44% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Knoll Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Knoll Inc. 0.00% 19.10% 5.90% Industry Average 3.64% 32.31% 5.90%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are comparing Knoll Inc. and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Knoll Inc. N/A 21 14.42 Industry Average 272.57M 7.50B 19.75

Knoll Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Knoll Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Knoll Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.33 1.00 2.31

The rivals have a potential upside of 91.03%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Knoll Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Knoll Inc. 3.37% 4.53% 13.69% 23.41% 14.55% 47.15% Industry Average 3.40% 3.80% 12.30% 16.64% 15.81% 30.34%

For the past year Knoll Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Knoll Inc. are 1.2 and 0.5. Competitively, Knoll Inc.’s rivals have 1.48 and 0.94 for Current and Quick Ratio. Knoll Inc.’s competitors have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Knoll Inc.

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.47 shows that Knoll Inc. is 47.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Knoll Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 1.26 which is 26.22% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Knoll Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Knoll Inc.’s competitors beat Knoll Inc.

Knoll, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial and residential furniture, accessories, textiles, fine leathers, and felt for the workplace and home in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Office, Studio, and Coverings. The company offers systems furniture consisting of integrated panels or table desks, work surfaces and storage units, power and data systems, and lighting products; office seating products comprising various work chairs; and files and storage products, such as lateral files, mobile pedestals and other storage units, bookcases, and overhead storage cabinets. It also provides a range of adjustable tables, as well as meeting, conference, training, dining, and stand-alone desks and table desks; technology support accessories, desktop organizational tools, lighting, and storage; various lounge seating; side, cafÃ©, and dining chairs; barstools; and training, conference, dining, and occasional tables. In addition, the company offers fabrics, upholstery, leather, handcrafted rugs, and related architectural products. It serves companies, governmental agencies, and other medium to large sized organizations in various industries, including financial, legal, accounting, education, healthcare, and hospitality primarily through its direct sales force and showrooms, distribution partners, independent dealers, and independent retailers, as well as through online. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in East Greenville, Pennsylvania.