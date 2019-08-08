Comparing of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (KLXE) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 24 0.52 N/A 0.07 234.63 Core Laboratories N.V. 60 2.58 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 demonstrates KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Core Laboratories N.V. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Core Laboratories N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0.00% 1.1% 0.6% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is 2.9 while its Current Ratio is 3.1. Meanwhile, Core Laboratories N.V. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Core Laboratories N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 1 1 2.50

$32.25 is KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 168.30%. Competitively the consensus price target of Core Laboratories N.V. is $66.5, which is potential 64.81% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Core Laboratories N.V.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 87% and 0%. Insiders held roughly 9.4% of KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. -12.67% -24.31% -43.13% -38.47% 0% -32.96% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. was more bearish than Core Laboratories N.V.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats KLX Energy Services Holdings Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company offers technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It serves oil and gas companies, and project management firms. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wellington, Florida.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.