Comparing of KLA Corporation (KLAC) and Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

As Semiconductor Equipment & Materials companies, KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and Ichor Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation 119 5.02 N/A 8.18 16.66 Ichor Holdings Ltd. 23 0.81 N/A 1.69 14.90

In table 1 we can see KLA Corporation and Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ichor Holdings Ltd. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KLA Corporation. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. KLA Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of Ichor Holdings Ltd., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20% Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 19.7% 8.3%

Liquidity

2.6 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KLA Corporation. Its rival Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.3 and 1 respectively. KLA Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for KLA Corporation and Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 3 8 2.73 Ichor Holdings Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

KLA Corporation has an average price target of $145.91, and a 2.83% upside potential. On the other hand, Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s potential upside is 33.49% and its consensus price target is $28.5. The data provided earlier shows that Ichor Holdings Ltd. appears more favorable than KLA Corporation, based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

KLA Corporation and Ichor Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 92.7% and 0%. Insiders owned 0.2% of KLA Corporation shares. Competitively, 1.8% are Ichor Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% Ichor Holdings Ltd. -6.77% 1.2% 0.68% 24.19% 27.19% 54.66%

For the past year KLA Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Ichor Holdings Ltd.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats Ichor Holdings Ltd. on 11 of the 12 factors.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Malaysia. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The companyÂ’s gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures components for fluid delivery systems. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.