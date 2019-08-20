Comparing of KLA Corporation (KLAC) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) and ACM Research Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) compete against each other in the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KLA Corporation 119 4.97 N/A 8.18 16.66 ACM Research Inc. 16 2.43 N/A 0.62 28.25

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of KLA Corporation and ACM Research Inc. ACM Research Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than KLA Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. KLA Corporation has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than ACM Research Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides KLA Corporation and ACM Research Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KLA Corporation 0.00% 68.5% 20% ACM Research Inc. 0.00% 22.1% 11.4%

Liquidity

KLA Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.6 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, ACM Research Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. KLA Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ACM Research Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for KLA Corporation and ACM Research Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KLA Corporation 0 3 8 2.73 ACM Research Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.95% for KLA Corporation with average target price of $145.91. Meanwhile, ACM Research Inc.’s average target price is $20, while its potential upside is 42.25%. The data provided earlier shows that ACM Research Inc. appears more favorable than KLA Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.7% of KLA Corporation shares and 10.7% of ACM Research Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.2% of KLA Corporation’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 0.4% of ACM Research Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KLA Corporation -4.44% 11.99% 8.22% 28.63% 28.24% 52.33% ACM Research Inc. -4.49% -1.97% 0.23% 83.67% 36.38% 60.2%

For the past year KLA Corporation was less bullish than ACM Research Inc.

Summary

KLA Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors ACM Research Inc.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products. The company also provides light emitting diode (LED), power device, and compound semiconductor manufacturing products consisting of patterned wafer inspection, defect inspection, surface metrology, and data management products; thin-film head metrology and inspection, virtual lithography, in-situ process monitoring, transparent and metal substrate inspection, and data management products for data storage media/head manufacturing; and stylus and optical profiling, and optical inspection products for microelectromechanical systems manufacturing, as well as products for general purpose/lab applications. It offers its products and services for bare wafer, IC, lithography reticle, and disk manufacturers. KLA-Tencor Corporation was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

ACM Research, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift cleaning equipment to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for conventional two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment. The company markets and sells its products under the Ultra C brand name through direct sales force and third-party representatives. ACM Research, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.