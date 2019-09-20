Comparing of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (KREF) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

As REIT – Retail companies, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 20 9.88 N/A 1.55 12.89 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 18 7.05 N/A 0.37 48.89

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has lower revenue and earnings than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. The company that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0.00% 3.8% 1.5%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. and Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a consensus target price of $20, with potential upside of 8.75%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.6% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. shares and 93.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. -0.3% 0.2% -0.55% -1.33% -2.81% 4.6% Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. 1.57% 6.89% 2.43% 2.2% -2.37% 14.23%

For the past year KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has weaker performance than Retail Opportunity Investments Corp.

Summary

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. beats KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. on 6 of the 10 factors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of necessity-based community and neighborhood shopping centers in the eastern and western regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2011, its portfolio consisted of 30 owned retail properties totaling approximately 3.2 million square feet of gross leasable area. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes. The company is based in San Diego, California with additional offices in New York City; Rancho Cordova, California; West Linn, Oregon; and Federal Way, Washington.