Comparing of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

As Asset Management companies, KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 26 -2.62 471.87M 2.95 9.07 Moelis & Company 33 -3.12 47.99M 2.29 15.91

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. and Moelis & Company. Moelis & Company has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KKR & Co. Inc. When company has lower price-to-earnings means it is more affordable than its counterpart presently. KKR & Co. Inc. is presently more affordable than Moelis & Company, because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 1,784,682,299.55% 13.1% 2.2% Moelis & Company 143,941,211.76% 32.3% 15.4%

Risk and Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 65.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.65 beta. Moelis & Company’s 100.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for KKR & Co. Inc. and Moelis & Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Moelis & Company 0 2 2 2.50

KKR & Co. Inc.’s consensus target price is $32, while its potential upside is 8.88%. Competitively Moelis & Company has a consensus target price of $43.5, with potential upside of 33.23%. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Moelis & Company seems more appealing than KKR & Co. Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 93% of Moelis & Company are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.3% of KKR & Co. Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Moelis & Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27% Moelis & Company 1.42% 5.5% -4.83% -14.84% -37.83% 8.94%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. was more bullish than Moelis & Company.

Summary

KKR & Co. Inc. beats on 8 of the 14 factors Moelis & Company.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Moelis & Company provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. Moelis & Company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs. The company has strategic alliances with Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and SMBC Nikko Securities Inc.; and Alfaro, DÃ¡vila y RÃ­os, S.C. Moelis & Company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.