Comparing of KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) and Federated Investors Inc. (NYSE:FII) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR & Co. Inc. 24 3.77 N/A 2.95 9.07 Federated Investors Inc. 31 2.59 N/A 2.13 16.32

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KKR & Co. Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Federated Investors Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than KKR & Co. Inc. The business that is currently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. KKR & Co. Inc. is thus currently the affordable of the two stocks because it has a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us KKR & Co. Inc. and Federated Investors Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR & Co. Inc. 0.00% 13.1% 2.2% Federated Investors Inc. 0.00% 25% 14.2%

Risk & Volatility

KKR & Co. Inc.’s current beta is 1.65 and it happens to be 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Federated Investors Inc. has a 0.78 beta and it is 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

KKR & Co. Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR & Co. Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Federated Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KKR & Co. Inc.’s average target price is $30.83, while its potential upside is 21.09%. Meanwhile, Federated Investors Inc.’s average target price is $31, while its potential downside is -2.67%. The data provided earlier shows that KKR & Co. Inc. appears more favorable than Federated Investors Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both KKR & Co. Inc. and Federated Investors Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.3% and 91.4% respectively. 0.3% are KKR & Co. Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.4% of Federated Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KKR & Co. Inc. -1.98% 3.36% 8.56% 18.57% -2.05% 36.27% Federated Investors Inc. 2.54% 6.33% 10.85% 34.17% 43.54% 30.89%

For the past year KKR & Co. Inc. was more bullish than Federated Investors Inc.

Summary

Federated Investors Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments in fintech sector. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, and middle market investments. The firm considers investments in all industries with a focus on software, security, semiconductors, consumer electronics, internet of things (iot), internet, information services, information technology infrastructure, network and cyber security architecture, engineering and operations, content, technology and hardware, energy and infrastructure, real estate, services industry with a focus on business services, intelligence, industry-leading franchises and companies in natural resource, containers and packaging, agriculture, airports, ports, forestry, electric utilities, textiles, apparel and luxury goods, household durables, digital media, insurance, brokerage houses, non-durable goods distribution, supermarket retailing, grocery stores, food, beverage, and tobacco, hospitals, entertainment venues and production companies, publishing, printing services, capital goods, financial services, specialized finance, pipelines, and renewable energy. In energy and infrastructure, it focuses on the Upstream Oil and Gas and Equipment, minerals and royalties and Services verticals. In real estate, the firm seeks to invest in private and public real estate securities including property-level equity, debt and special situations transactions and businesses with significant real estate holdings, and oil and natural gas properties. The firm also invests in asset services sector that encompasses a broad array of B2B, B2C and B2G services verticals including asset-based, transport, logistics, leisure/hospitality, resource and utility support, infra-like, mission-critical, and environmental services. Within Americas, the firm prefers to invest in consumer products; chemicals, metals and mining; energy and natural resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; media and communications; retail; and technology. Within Europe, the firm invests in consumer and retail; energy; financial services; health care; industrials and chemicals; media and digital; and telecom and technologies. Within Asia, it invests in consumer products; energy and resources; financial services; healthcare; industrials; logistics; media and telecom; retail; real estate; and technology. The firm seeks to invest in mid to high-end residential developments, but can invest in other projects throughout Mainland China through outright ownership, joint ventures, and merger. It invests globally with a focus on Australia, emerging and developed Asia, Middle East and Africa, Nordic, Southeast Asia, Asia Pacific, Ireland, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, India, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, France, Germany, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Caribbean, Mexico, South America, North America, Brazil, Latin America, Korea with a focus on South Korea, and United States of America. In the United States and Europe, the firm focuses on buyouts of large, publicly traded companies. It seeks to invest $30 million to $717 million in companies with enterprise values between $500 million to $2389 million. The firm prefers to invest in a range of debt and public equity investing and may co-invest. It seeks a board seat in its portfolio companies and a controlling ownership of a company or a strategic minority positions. The firm may acquire majority and minority equity interests, particularly when making private equity investments in Asia or sponsoring investments as part of a large investor consortium. The firm typically holds its investment for a period of five to seven years and more and exits through initial public offerings, secondary offerings, and sales to strategic buyers. KKR & Co. L.P. was founded in 1976 and is based in New York, New York with additional offices across North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

Federated Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, balanced and money market mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, money market, and balanced portfolios. Through its subsidiaries, the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in growth and value stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The firm makes its fixed income investments in ultra-short, short-term, and intermediate-term mortgage-backed, U.S. Government, U.S. corporate, high yield, and municipal securities. It employs both fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its equity investments. Federated Investors, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania with additional offices in New York City and London, United Kingdom.