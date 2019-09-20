Comparing of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.78 N/A -0.37 0.00 Geron Corporation 2 388.72 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kitov Pharma Ltd and Geron Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kitov Pharma Ltd and Geron Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Geron Corporation 0.00% -16.9% -16.3%

Analyst Recommendations

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Geron Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Geron Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Geron Corporation’s average price target is $3.67, while its potential upside is 154.86%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 31.8% of Geron Corporation are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Geron Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Geron Corporation -1.64% -14.89% -33.7% 16.5% -63.64% 20%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has stronger performance than Geron Corporation

Summary

Geron Corporation beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Geron Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company supports the clinical stage development of a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, for treating hematologic myeloid malignancies. It has collaboration and license agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. to develop and commercialize imetelstat worldwide for indications in oncology, including hematologic myeloid malignancies and other human therapeutic uses. The company was founded in 1990 and is based in Menlo Park, California.