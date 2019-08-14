Comparing of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

As Biotechnology companies, Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Cytokinetics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 16.37 N/A -0.37 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 9 21.56 N/A -1.93 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Cytokinetics Incorporated 0.00% -269.2% -47.5%

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cytokinetics Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Cytokinetics Incorporated 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Cytokinetics Incorporated’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 14.59%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are owned by institutional investors while 70.9% of Cytokinetics Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1% of Cytokinetics Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Cytokinetics Incorporated 4.28% 8.45% 46.51% 75.4% 63.62% 92.88%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has weaker performance than Cytokinetics Incorporated

Summary

Cytokinetics Incorporated beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility. Its lead drug candidate is Tirasemtiv, a fast skeletal troponin activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Tirasemtiv has been granted orphan drug designation and fast track status by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and orphan medicinal product designation by the European Medicines Agency. The company is preparing for the commercialization of Tirasemtiv in North America and Europe, as well as has granted an option to Astellas Pharma Inc. for development and commercialization in other countries. The company has strategic alliances with Astellas Pharma Inc. to develop CK-2127107, a fast skeletal muscle activator that is in two ongoing Phase II clinical trials enrolling patients with spinal muscular atrophy and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, as well as other indications associated with muscle weakness; and with Amgen Inc. to develop omecamtiv mecarbil, a novel cardiac muscle activator, which is in Phase III clinical trial in patients with heart failure. Amgen Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil with a sublicense held by Servier for commercialization in Europe and other countries; and Astellas Pharma Inc. holds an exclusive worldwide license to develop and commercialize omecamtiv mecarbil and related compounds. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.