Comparing of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 0.00 14.73M -0.37 0.00 Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 2 0.00 13.33M -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 1,845,864,661.65% 0% 0% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 649,198,850.63% -48.9% -45%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 20.28% and 12.8%. Competitively, Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has 64.15% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Cocrystal Pharma Inc. 7.2% 5.07% -11.63% -20.56% -46.48% -36.67%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has 29.98% stronger performance while Cocrystal Pharma Inc. has -36.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Cocrystal Pharma Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc., a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases. The company focuses on developing inhibitors that target viral replication enzymes and viral replication protein. It is developing antiviral therapeutics for human diseases, including hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, and norovirus. The company also develops targeted in-house chemical libraries consisting of nucleosides, non-nucleoside inhibitors, metal-binding inhibitors, and fragments. It has research collaboration agreement with HitGen, Ltd. and InterX, Inc. to develop small molecule drug candidates against several undisclosed targets. Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tucker, Georgia.