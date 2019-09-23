Comparing of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

We are comparing Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 14.98 N/A -0.37 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kitov Pharma Ltd and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares and 1.6% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd beats Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.