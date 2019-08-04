Comparing of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 15.84 N/A -0.37 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 22.95 N/A -1.37 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Analyst Ratings

Kitov Pharma Ltd and Chimerix Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Competitively the consensus price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 6.06% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 20.28% of Kitov Pharma Ltd shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.92% -9.65% -18.3% -31.91% -55.78% 29.98% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd has weaker performance than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats Kitov Pharma Ltd on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.