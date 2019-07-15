Comparing of Kitov Pharma Ltd (KTOV) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 19.52 N/A -0.37 0.00 Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 0.40 1.36

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kitov Pharma Ltd and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 243%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kitov Pharma Ltd and Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 20.28% and 23.1% respectively. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.5% of Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09% Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.09% 9.66% -7.82% -3.81% -77.89% 38.88%

For the past year Kitov Pharma Ltd’s stock price has bigger growth than Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; and Optina, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for diabetic macular edema. Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.