Comparing of Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) and Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG.PI) compete against each other in the REIT – Retail sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust 16 3.80 N/A -0.27 0.00 Washington Prime Group Inc. 19 1.36 N/A 0.32 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kite Realty Group Trust and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kite Realty Group Trust and Washington Prime Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust 0.00% -1.6% -0.7% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and Washington Prime Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 2 1 2.33 Washington Prime Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 0.26% for Kite Realty Group Trust with consensus target price of $15.67.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kite Realty Group Trust and Washington Prime Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.4% and 0%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kite Realty Group Trust 1.53% 6.71% -0.38% -3.46% -4.04% 12.92% Washington Prime Group Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Summary

Washington Prime Group Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kite Realty Group Trust.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. The firm invests in real estate markets of the United States. It engages in ownership, operation, management, leasing, acquisition, construction, expansion, and development and redevelopment of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, parking garage, commercial property under development, parcels of land, shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. Kite Realty Group Trust was founded in 1968 and is based in Indianapolis, Indiana with additional offices in Naples, Florida; Delray Beach, Florida; White Plains, New York; Cary, North Carolina; Frisco, Texas; Las Vegas, Nevada; Orlando, Florida; and South Bend, Indiana.