Comparing of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) and Its Rivals

We are comparing Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and its rivals on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Gold companies, competing one another.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.83% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.29% of all Gold’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has 10.29% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 8.28% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 8.77% 5.34% 2.28%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. N/A 35 21.32 Industry Average 41.67M 475.17M 74.06

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The company has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.57 2.63

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. currently has a consensus target price of $49.5, suggesting a potential upside of 11.16%. The rivals have a potential upside of 154.96%. The research analysts’ view based on the data given earlier is that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. is looking more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.36% 6.01% 3.54% 77.82% 75.87% 29.09% Industry Average 2.79% 3.93% 9.82% 27.06% 20.57% 20.33%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was more bullish than its competitors.

Dividends

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s competitors beat Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.