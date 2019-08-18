Comparing of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)

We are comparing Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) and IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 37 8.53 N/A 1.58 26.13 IAMGOLD Corporation 3 1.52 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% IAMGOLD Corporation 0.00% -4% -2.8%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and IAMGOLD Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 IAMGOLD Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively IAMGOLD Corporation has an average target price of $6, with potential upside of 81.27%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. and IAMGOLD Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 64.83% and 76.8%. Insiders held roughly 10.29% of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of IAMGOLD Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. -9.05% -0.53% 30.25% 31.83% 90.8% 58.26% IAMGOLD Corporation -4.97% 14.15% 22.64% 0.83% -34.95% -1.36%

For the past year Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. had bullish trend while IAMGOLD Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. beats IAMGOLD Corporation on 7 of the 9 factors.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of gold properties. The company owns and operates five underground gold mines, including the Macassa mine, the Holt mine, and the Taylor mine in Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine in Victoria and the Cosmo Mine in Northern Territory, Australia, as well as four milling facilities in Canada and Australia. The company was formerly known as Kirkland Lake Gold Inc. and changed its name to Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. in December 2016. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. It also explores for copper and silver. The company owns interest in the Rosebel gold mine located in north eastern Suriname, South America; Essakane gold mine in north-eastern Burkina Faso, West Africa; Westwood gold mine in southwestern QuÃ©bec, Canada; and Sadiola, as well as Yatela gold mines situated in southwest Mali, West Africa. It also holds interests in various exploration projects, including Boto gold project in Senegal; and Pitangui project in Brazil. IAMGOLD Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.