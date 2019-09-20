Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

As Biotechnology companies, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Veracyte Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Veracyte Inc. 25 11.84 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Veracyte Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -14.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Veracyte Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.3 while its Quick Ratio is 6.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Veracyte Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Veracyte Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Veracyte Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus price target of $35, and a 279.61% upside potential.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Veracyte Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 88.7%. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 0.8% are Veracyte Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Veracyte Inc. -1.46% -1.32% 12.71% 60.55% 160.99% 125.52%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Veracyte Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Veracyte Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Veracyte, Inc. operates as a molecular diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic ambiguity. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution for use in thyroid cancer diagnosis; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients. The companyÂ’s products also include Percepta Bronchial Genomic Classifier solution for use in lung cancer screening and diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier solution for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It sells its products through its product specialists, institutional channel managers, account managers, and clinical science specialists. The company was formerly known as Calderome, Inc. and changed its name to Veracyte, Inc. in March 2008. Veracyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.