Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 2 7.13 N/A -1.58 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -84% -64.7%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $26, and a 73.22% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 78.5% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc. 7.55% -11.63% -70.99% -83.76% -78.57% -64.81%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s stock price has smaller decline than Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics that treat diseases caused by dysfunctional protein processing, such as cystic fibrosis. Its lead product candidate is PTI-428, an orally bioavailable cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator modulator belonging to the amplifier class that is in Phase-I studies. The company is also developing PTI-801, a corrector molecule; PTI-808, a potentiator molecule; and unfolded protein response (UPR) modulators that are in preclinical development. It has collaboration with Astellas Pharma, Inc. to research and identify therapies targeting the Unfolded Protein Response (UPR) pathway. The company was formerly known as Proteoguard, Inc. and changed its name to Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2007. Proteostasis Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.