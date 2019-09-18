Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 20.81 N/A -0.90 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -80.6% -44.3%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 295.93% upside potential and an average target price of $35. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $10 average target price and a 82.15% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. seems more appealing than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 80.3%. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2.09% -9.73% 7.82% 19.56% -35.26% 28.1%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.