Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ONTX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 3 20.49 N/A -8.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -336.5% -103%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are 2.1 and 2.1 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Onconova Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.82% and an $26 average target price. Competitively Onconova Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $20.5, with potential upside of 720.00%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Onconova Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Onconova Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 59.2% respectively. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.76% of Onconova Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Onconova Therapeutics Inc. -7.14% -1.76% 21.5% -32.06% -30.65% 84.83%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Onconova Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Onconova Therapeutics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical-stage product candidates include Rigosertib IV, which is in Phase III clinical trials for patients with higher risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS); Rigosertib oral in combination with azacitidine that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with MDS and acute myelogenous leukemia; and Rigosertib oral, which is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with lower risk MDS. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise Briciclib, which is in Phase I multisite dose-escalation trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; and Recilisib that has completed four Phase I clinical trials for patients with acute radiation syndromes. In addition, the company has various product candidates in preclinical development that target kinases, cellular metabolism, or cell division. It has a development and license agreement with Baxter Healthcare SA; a license agreement with SymBio Pharmaceuticals Limited; and a strategic collaboration with Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.