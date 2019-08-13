Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 13 65.11 N/A -1.50 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

$26 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 135.72%. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 108.52% and its consensus target price is $23.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. 0.27% 11.37% 28.36% 0% 0% 10.3%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.

Summary

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.