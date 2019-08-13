Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HARP) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|13
|65.11
|N/A
|-1.50
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.8 while its Quick Ratio is 11.8. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
$26 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 135.72%. On the other hand, Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 108.52% and its consensus target price is $23.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 55.5% of Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 0.5% are Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Harpoon Therapeutics Inc.
|0.27%
|11.37%
|28.36%
|0%
|0%
|10.3%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. has 10.3% stronger performance.
Summary
Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 8 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
