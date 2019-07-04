Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Cellectar Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -6.14 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -192.9% -134.3%

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.6 and its Quick Ratio is 8.6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 77.96% and an $26 average price target.

Institutional investors owned 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 7.2% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc. shares. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Cellectar Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Cellectar Biosciences Inc. 25.61% 18.99% 46.88% 8.46% -73.14% 81.94%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Cellectar Biosciences Inc. has 81.94% stronger performance.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Cellectar Biosciences Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of targeted phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. The company offers CLR 131, a PDC cytotoxic radioisotope product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, as well as in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of B-cell malignancies; and CLR 125, a cancer-targeting radiotherapeutic is under pre-clinical investigation for the treatment of micrometastatic disease. It also provides CLR 124, a cancer-targeting positron emission tomography imaging PDC for the selective detection of tumors and metastases in a range of cancers; and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination. In addition, the company is developing CLR 1601-PTX, CLR 1602-PTX, and CLR 1603-PTX product candidates, which are in pre-clinical research for the treatment of chemotherapy. It has strategic collaboration with Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. to develop phospholipid drug conjugates. The company was formerly known as Novelos Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. in February 2014. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.