Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AZRX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.90 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -289% -163.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 9.1. The Current Ratio of rival AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.6. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 AzurRx BioPharma Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 70.27% upside potential and a consensus price target of $26. On the other hand, AzurRx BioPharma Inc.’s potential upside is 451.88% and its consensus price target is $7. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, AzurRx BioPharma Inc. is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and AzurRx BioPharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 14.3%. Insiders held roughly 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 4.8% of AzurRx BioPharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% AzurRx BioPharma Inc. -12.5% 3.8% 47.66% 3.37% -2.59% 109.31%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while AzurRx BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 4 of the 7 factors AzurRx BioPharma Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc., a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, an autologous yeast recombinant lipase, which is in Phase IIa trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, a recombinant b-lactamase combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections, as well as antibiotic-associated diarrhea. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.