Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 73.22% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $26. Meanwhile, Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $25, while its potential downside is -7.54%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Axsome Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 19.9%. About 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.