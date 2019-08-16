Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 6.71 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Avid Bioservices Inc. are 2.2 and 1.9 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Avid Bioservices Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 224.12% at a $30.5 average price target. Meanwhile, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s average price target is $10, while its potential upside is 56.01%. The results provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Avid Bioservices Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 49% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Avid Bioservices Inc. has 58.05% stronger performance.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.