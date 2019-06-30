Comparing of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Aptorum Group Limited 18 1898.17 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Aptorum Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aptorum Group Limited are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptorum Group Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Aptorum Group Limited’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Aptorum Group Limited 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 92.02%. Competitively Aptorum Group Limited has a consensus target price of $22, with potential downside of -12.42%. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Aptorum Group Limited, based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 0.02% of Aptorum Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. About 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.39% are Aptorum Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Aptorum Group Limited 3.87% 65.49% 46.93% 0% 0% 44.99%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Aptorum Group Limited had bullish trend.

Summary

Aptorum Group Limited beats on 5 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.