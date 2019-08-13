Comparing of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) and Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) compete with each other in the Property & Casualty Insurance sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3 1.38 N/A -0.98 0.00 Stewart Information Services Corporation 42 0.46 N/A 1.88 20.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kingsway Financial Services Inc. and Stewart Information Services Corporation’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 0.00% -55.7% -3.6% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.00% 7.1% 3.4%

Volatility & Risk

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a beta of -0.21 and its 121.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Stewart Information Services Corporation’s beta is 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 39.5% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 89.7% of Stewart Information Services Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 11.9% of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. shares. Comparatively, 2.1% are Stewart Information Services Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingsway Financial Services Inc. 3.11% 12.65% 22.67% 20% -10.97% -3.83% Stewart Information Services Corporation 0.53% -6.64% -11.61% -14.1% -15.65% -8.62%

For the past year Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was less bearish than Stewart Information Services Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Stewart Information Services Corporation beats Kingsway Financial Services Inc.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Insurance Underwriting, Insurance Services, and Leased Real Estate. The Insurance Underwriting segment offers various automobile insurance products, including liability insurance that covers claims against its insuredÂ’s responsible for automobile accidents; accident benefit policies or personal injury protection policies that provide coverage for loss of income, medical, and rehabilitation expenses for insured persons who are injured in an automobile accident; and physical damage policies, which cover damages to an insured automobile arising from a collision with another object, as well as from other risks, such as fire or theft. The Insurance Services segment markets and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles. This segment also markets and distributes warranty products to manufacturers, distributors, and installers of heating, ventilation and air conditioning, standby generator, commercial LED lighting, and refrigeration equipment; and equipment breakdown and maintenance support services to companies. The Leased Real Estate segment owns the Real Property, which is subject to a long-term triple net lease agreement. The company offers its products and services to credit unions, consumers, and businesses through a network of independent agencies. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. This segment also offers centralized title services, such as title and closing, post-closing, default, and REO-related title services, as well as provides home and personal insurance services, and services for tax-deferred exchanges. The Ancillary Services and Corporate segment offers appraisal and valuation services to the mortgage industry. The company serves homebuyers and sellers, residential and commercial real estate professionals, mortgage lenders and servicers, title agencies and real estate attorneys, home builders, mortgage brokers and investors, developers, lenders, and real estate brokers and agents, as well as the United States government. Stewart Information Services Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.