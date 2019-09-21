Comparing of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)

Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 10 0.74 N/A -0.14 0.00 Global Indemnity Limited 29 0.69 N/A -3.07 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kingstone Companies Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ:GBLI)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% -1.7% -0.6% Global Indemnity Limited 0.00% -6.3% -2.2%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.6 beta means Kingstone Companies Inc.’s volatility is 40.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Global Indemnity Limited has beta of 0.51 which is 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Kingstone Companies Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Global Indemnity Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Kingstone Companies Inc.’s upside potential is 90.80% at a $17 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kingstone Companies Inc. and Global Indemnity Limited are owned by institutional investors at 51% and 81.7% respectively. Insiders held roughly 9.5% of Kingstone Companies Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.1% are Global Indemnity Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 1.68% -4.83% -26.07% -48.48% -47.33% -52.06% Global Indemnity Limited 4.31% -5.45% -7.09% -13.8% -29.45% -21.92%

For the past year Global Indemnity Limited has weaker performance than Kingstone Companies Inc.

Summary

Kingstone Companies Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Global Indemnity Limited.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.