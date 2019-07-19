Comparing of Kingstone Companies Inc. (KINS) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF)

As Property & Casualty Insurance businesses, Kingstone Companies Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) and First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies Inc. 13 0.76 N/A 0.28 35.12 First American Financial Corporation 52 1.08 N/A 4.48 12.36

Table 1 highlights Kingstone Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. First American Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kingstone Companies Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than First American Financial Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies Inc. 0.00% 6.6% 2.3% First American Financial Corporation 0.00% 13.7% 4.7%

Volatility & Risk

Kingstone Companies Inc. has a beta of 0.58 and its 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, First American Financial Corporation has a 0.91 beta which is 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kingstone Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 First American Financial Corporation 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 94.73% for Kingstone Companies Inc. with consensus price target of $17. Competitively First American Financial Corporation has a consensus price target of $64, with potential upside of 15.09%. The results provided earlier shows that Kingstone Companies Inc. appears more favorable than First American Financial Corporation, based on analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kingstone Companies Inc. and First American Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.7% and 85.7%. 9.2% are Kingstone Companies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, First American Financial Corporation has 1.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kingstone Companies Inc. 2.16% -26.7% -41.63% -41.43% -42.04% -43.81% First American Financial Corporation 0.73% 1.35% 6.62% 18.99% 2.5% 24.1%

For the past year Kingstone Companies Inc. had bearish trend while First American Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors First American Financial Corporation beats Kingstone Companies Inc.

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners, dwelling fire, 3-4 family dwelling package, cooperative and condominium, renters, equipment breakdown, service line endorsements, and personal umbrella policies; and commercial liability policies comprising small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners. It also offers for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, Payments, Inc., places contracts with a third party licensed premium finance company. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.