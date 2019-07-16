Comparing of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL)

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 106.98 N/A -1.60 0.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 7 29.71 N/A -1.80 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0.00% -41.9% -39.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is 13.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 13.5. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has an average price target of $21.08, and a 210.00% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 56.8% and 13.7% respectively. 5.4% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 79.39% of Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. 12% 10.58% 20.43% 8.89% -13.85% 30.23%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has 30.23% stronger performance.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea. It is also involved in the development of generic dermatological drug products. Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. has collaboration with Perrigo; and Douglas Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of a generic product candidate. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.