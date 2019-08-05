Comparing of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX)

Both Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.50 N/A -1.66 0.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 20 1064.89 N/A -3.14 0.00

Demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0.00% -79.6% -59.3%

Liquidity

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 8.7. On the competitive side is, MeiraGTx Holdings plc which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Kindred Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 MeiraGTx Holdings plc 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a consensus target price of $20.31, and a 178.60% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 66.6% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 36.6% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc shares. 5.87% are Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.39% of MeiraGTx Holdings plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% MeiraGTx Holdings plc -5.9% -2.92% 46.43% 185.64% 211.43% 182.68%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while MeiraGTx Holdings plc has 182.68% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats MeiraGTx Holdings plc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, an integrated clinical stage gene therapy company, develops various gene therapy products for the lives of patients suffering from acquired and inherited disorders. The company focuses on various areas of unmet medical need comprising inherited retinal diseases, xerostomia, and neurodegenerative diseases. It has four ongoing clinical programs, including AAV-RPE65, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of RPE65-deficiency in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-RPGR that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat x-linked retinitis pigmentosa in adult and pediatric patients; AAV-CNGB3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of achromatopsia in adult and pediatric patients; and AAV-AQP1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with grade 2 or 3 radiation-induced xerostomia. The company also has a pipeline of preclinical and research programs in other indications. MeiraGTx Holdings plc was founded in 2015 and is based in New York, New York.