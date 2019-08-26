Comparing of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 75.77 N/A -1.66 0.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -3.08 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Evofem Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 524.3% -617.1%

Risk and Volatility

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a beta of 0.36 and its 64.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Evofem Biosciences Inc. is 39.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.61 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Evofem Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s upside potential is 181.69% at a $20.31 average target price.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Evofem Biosciences Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 55.8%. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.5% of Evofem Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% Evofem Biosciences Inc. -2.99% -13.98% 23.98% 47.27% 117.94% 15.99%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -37.72% weaker performance while Evofem Biosciences Inc. has 15.99% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Evofem Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora that is in Phase 3 trial for contraception; and in Phase 2b/3 clinical trial for prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing vaginal gel product candidate for the treatment of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.