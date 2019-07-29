Comparing of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation in Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 105.65 N/A -1.60 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 20.86 N/A -8.98 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Volatility and Risk

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s 0.36 beta indicates that its volatility is 64.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Aravive Inc.’s 2.44 beta is the reason why it is 144.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

9.1 and 8.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. Its rival Aravive Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and Aravive Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc. has a 202.23% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.31.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 56.8% of Kindred Biosciences Inc. shares and 28% of Aravive Inc. shares. Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of Aravive Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. -2.28% 1.35% -14.2% -32.84% -6.25% -17.81% Aravive Inc. 0% -0.16% 34.68% -8.68% -28.67% 82.39%

For the past year Kindred Biosciences Inc. has -17.81% weaker performance while Aravive Inc. has 82.39% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kindred Biosciences Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.