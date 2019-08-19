Comparing of Kindred Biosciences Inc. (KIN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kindred Biosciences Inc. 9 76.50 N/A -1.66 0.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 67 133.07 N/A -2.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kindred Biosciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kindred Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) and AnaptysBio Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -51.7% -47% AnaptysBio Inc. 0.00% -15.8% -15%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kindred Biosciences Inc. is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.7. The Current Ratio of rival AnaptysBio Inc. is 17 and its Quick Ratio is has 17. AnaptysBio Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kindred Biosciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kindred Biosciences Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 AnaptysBio Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s average price target is $20.31, while its potential upside is 178.98%. Competitively AnaptysBio Inc. has an average price target of $75, with potential upside of 52.44%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Kindred Biosciences Inc. seems more appealing than AnaptysBio Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kindred Biosciences Inc. and AnaptysBio Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.6% and 0%. About 5.87% of Kindred Biosciences Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of AnaptysBio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kindred Biosciences Inc. 5.9% -18.81% -21.25% -30.76% -49.1% -37.72% AnaptysBio Inc. -4.31% -2.7% -22.79% -17.79% -32.36% -15.8%

For the past year AnaptysBio Inc. has weaker performance than Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors AnaptysBio Inc. beats Kindred Biosciences Inc.

Kindred Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats. The company's other small molecule product candidates consist of KIND-014 for treatment of equine gastric ulcers in horses; and KIND-015 for the management of clinical signs related to equine metabolic syndrome. It is also developing biologics programs, including KIND-510, a feline recombinant erythropoietin for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; KIND-011, an anti-tumor necrosis factor (TNF) to treat newborn foals; and canine atopic dermatitis, an immune-mediated inflammatory, chronic skin disease related to allergies. In addition, the company engages in the development of other biologic product candidates, such as KIND-502 to treat allergic and immune-mediated diseases; KIND-0888, an antibody that targets CD20; various antibodies that target cytokines involved in atopic dermatitis; KIND-509, an antibody that targets the canine TNF; and KIND-Bodies, a biologics scaffold technology. Further, it is developing anti-IL31, anti-IL17, and anti-IL4/13 sink antibodies for treating atopic dermatitis in dogs; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; anti-IgE antibody for treating allergic diseases in dogs; anti-VEGF antibody for cancer in dogs; anti-CD20 for treating cancer and autoimmune diseases in dogs; and checkpoint inhibitors to treat cancer in dogs. Kindred Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

AnaptysBio, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The companyÂ’s proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases. It also has an immuno-oncology partnership with TESARO, Inc. and TESARO Development, Inc. to develop and commercialize an anti-PD-1 antagonist antibody (TSR-042) and an anti-TIM-3 antagonist antibody (TSR-022), which are under clinical development; and an inflammation partnership with Celgene Corporation to develop an anti-PD-1 checkpoint agonist antibody (CC-90006) that is in clinical stage. The company was formerly known as Anaptys Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to AnaptysBio, Inc. in July 2006. AnaptysBio, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in San Diego, California.