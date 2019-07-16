Comparing of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (KRP) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI)

As Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration businesses, Kimbell Royalty Partners LP (NYSE:KRP) and Camber Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CEI), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 17 9.57 N/A -3.40 0.00 Camber Energy Inc. 10 3.34 N/A -39.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Camber Energy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0.00% -22.9% -11.2% Camber Energy Inc. 0.00% -75.6% 74.1%

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners LP and Camber Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 0 1 2 2.67 Camber Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has a 24.61% upside potential and a consensus target price of $20.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 67.9% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 2.3% of Camber Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.3% of Kimbell Royalty Partners LP shares. Comparatively, 0.68% are Camber Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kimbell Royalty Partners LP 11.35% -0.06% 0.95% 1.4% -4.22% 33.65% Camber Energy Inc. -10.5% -24.18% -37.92% -94.13% -97.17% -77.15%

For the past year Kimbell Royalty Partners LP has 33.65% stronger performance while Camber Energy Inc. has -77.15% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Kimbell Royalty Partners LP beats Camber Energy Inc.

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of March 29, 2017, it owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 3.7 million gross acres in 20 states and onshore basin in the continental United States, including approximately 48,000 gross producing wells with approximately 29,000 wells in the Permian Basin. Kimbell Royalty GP, LLC serves as a general partner of the company. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP was founded in 2013 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Camber Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and Oklahoma. The company holds interests in approximately 13,000 net acres in producing fields located primarily in the Hunton formation in Lincoln, Logan, and Payne Counties, central Oklahoma, as well as in the Cline shale and upper Wolfberry shale in Glasscock County, Texas; and 3,600 net acres in the Horizontal San Andres play on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in West Texas under a joint venture agreement. As of March 31, 2017, its total estimated proved reserves were 5.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, such as 1.6 million barrels of crude oil reserves and 4.0 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Lucas Energy Inc. and changed its name to Camber Energy, Inc. in January 2017. Camber Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.