Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.73 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is 21.8 while its Current Ratio is 21.8. Meanwhile, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 17.6 while its Quick Ratio is 17.6. Kezar Life Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s upside potential is 208.01% at a $15 average price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 52.1% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares and 76.9% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 24.72% are Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.7% of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.41% -6.96% 10.83% 17.32% 4.57% 52.46%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 52.46% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing differentiated therapeutics for orphan indications in Canada. The company uses Extreme Genetics, a core enabling discovery platform for the discovery of validated drug targets by studying rare human diseases with extreme traits, including diseases caused by mutations in ion channels, known as channelopathies. It offers Glybera, a gene therapy product for the treatment of patients with orphan lipid disorder lipoprotein lipase deficiency. The company is also developing TV-45070, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials in patients with post-herpetic neuralgia; GDC-0276 and GDC-0310 that completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pain; and XEN801, a stearoyl Co-A desaturase-1 inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe facial acne. Its preclinical product candidate includes XEN901, a selective Nav1.6 sodium channel inhibitor for the treatment of childhood epilepsy disorders. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has collaboration agreements with Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.; Genentech, Inc.; uniQure Biopharma B.V.; and Merck & Co., Inc. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.