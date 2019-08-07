Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Since Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 7 3980.02 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% TG Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -308.9% -146.5%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, TG Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than TG Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 TG Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s consensus target price is $15, while its potential upside is 226.09%. Competitively the consensus target price of TG Therapeutics Inc. is $17.5, which is potential 162.76% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Kezar Life Sciences Inc. looks more robust than TG Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and TG Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 59% respectively. About 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.4% are TG Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% TG Therapeutics Inc. -2.09% -16.13% -3.85% 72.98% -31.28% 82.68%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has -76.14% weaker performance while TG Therapeutics Inc. has 82.68% stronger performance.

Summary

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors TG Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

TG Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases primarily in the United States. It develops TG-1101 (ublituximab), a chimeric, glycoengineered monoclonal antibody that targets an epitope on the CD20 antigen found on the surface of B-lymphocytes developed to aid in the depletion of circulating B-cells; and TG-1101 in combination with TGR-1202 for relapsed/refractory non-HodgkinÂ’s lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. The company also develops TGR-1202, an orally available phosphoinositide-3-kinase delta inhibitor with nanomolar potency to the delta isoform and high selectivity over the alpha, beta, and gamma isoforms, as well as for hematologic malignancies. In addition, it develops a pre-clinical program to develop interleukin-1 receptor-associated kinase 4 (IRAK4) inhibitors; bromodomain and extra terminal (BET) inhibitor program in the field of hematological malignancies; and anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs that are in pre-clinical development stage in the field of hematological malignancies. The company has license agreements with LFB Biotechnologies S.A.S, GTC Biotherapeutics, LFB/GTC LLC, and Ildong Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of TG-1101 (ublituximab); Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, SA for the development and commercialization of TGR-1202; Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated for the development and commercialization of IRAK4 inhibitor technology; Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. for the development and commercialization of anti-PD-L1 and anti-GITR antibody research programs; and Jubilant Biosys for the development and commercialization of BET inhibitor program. TG Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.