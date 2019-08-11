Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are contrasting Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.36
|0.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|12
|13.23
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0.00%
|-23.3%
|-21.8%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-34.5%
|-31.2%
Liquidity
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 207.38%. Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 208.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kezar Life Sciences Inc.
|-6.01%
|-20.37%
|-70.29%
|-67.29%
|-63.68%
|-76.14%
|Spero Therapeutics Inc.
|-0.95%
|-11.87%
|-4.77%
|9.14%
|-5.63%
|68.94%
For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.
Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
