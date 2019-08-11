Comparing of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (KZR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO)

We are contrasting Kezar Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) and Spero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 12 13.23 N/A -2.18 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0.00% -23.3% -21.8% Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -34.5% -31.2%

Liquidity

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 21.8 and a Quick Ratio of 21.8. Competitively, Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 17.5 and has 17.5 Quick Ratio. Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kezar Life Sciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Spero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$15 is Kezar Life Sciences Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 207.38%. Competitively Spero Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28.5, with potential upside of 208.78%. The data provided earlier shows that Spero Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Kezar Life Sciences Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kezar Life Sciences Inc. and Spero Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 53.1% respectively. Insiders held 24.72% of Kezar Life Sciences Inc. shares. Competitively, 23.71% are Spero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kezar Life Sciences Inc. -6.01% -20.37% -70.29% -67.29% -63.68% -76.14% Spero Therapeutics Inc. -0.95% -11.87% -4.77% 9.14% -5.63% 68.94%

For the past year Kezar Life Sciences Inc. had bearish trend while Spero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kezar Life Sciences Inc. beats Spero Therapeutics Inc.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Spero Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections in the United States. It is developing SPR994, an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic for use in adults to treat MDR gram-negative infections; SPR741 that has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat MDR gram-negative infections in the hospital setting; SPR206, an agent that is in preclinical development stage to disrupt the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial infections. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.